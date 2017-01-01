Your day consists mostly of routines, Tinygain helps you replace the ones not doing you any good.
Habits are formed by being consistent. Tinygain will help you not to forget when the next run for your routine is.
Tinygain offers you statistics to keep you keep motivated.
No one person can always remember all the essential steps to do something well.
Tinygain is designed to help you with step-by-step instructions that guide you through the routine.
You can choose one of our featured routines or discover one based on your needs.
Add your own routine, you want to develop or share with others within the community.
NOTE: If your routine gets featured, you will get 10 months of Tinygain Prime for free.